Mingo (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders and will remain on injured reserve.

Mingo earned the questionable tag for Week 7 after logging a full practice Friday, bu the third-year wideout hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to return from a PCL sprain in his right knee that he sustained during the preseason in mid-August. Mingo's 21-day window to be reinstated from injured reserve opened Oct. 1, and he would be forced to remain on IR for the rest of the season if he's not reinstated by the Cowboys prior to the window closing. Mingo's next opportunity to make his 2025 regular-season debut is Week 8 against the Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 26.