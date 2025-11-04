Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo: Remains healthy scratch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mingo (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Mingo was activated from injured reserve ahead of Dallas' Week 8 matchup, but he'll be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive contest. It's unclear if he's still ramping up, or if the Cowboys are content with their wide receiver depth for the time being.
