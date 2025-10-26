Mingo (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game in Denver.

After the Cowboys activated Mingo from injured reserve Tuesday, Mingo was a full practice participant Wednesday through Friday and entered the weekend without a designation. However, his season debut will be delayed at least one week, perhaps to give him a bit more time to complete his recovery from the PCL sprain that he suffered in his right knee in preseason Week 2. Mingo's next chance for game action is Monday, Nov. 3 against the Cardinals.