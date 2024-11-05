The Cowboys acquired Mingo and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick from the Panthers on Tuesday in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The No. 39 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Mingo struggled to find his footing during his one and a half seasons in Carolina, turning in a 55-539-0 receiving line on 111 targets over 24 games. Though he was never a high-end producer during his time in college at Ole Miss, Mingo was a coveted pre-draft prospect thanks to his good size (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) as well as the intriguing athleticism he displayed at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine (4.46-second 40-yard dash time, 39.5-inch vertical leap). The Cowboys are hoping that a change in scenery will help Mingo unlock some of his potential, but his immediate outlook isn't promising with Cooper Rush slated to take over at quarterback with Dak Prescott (hamstring) likely to go on injured reserve and miss at least four games. Mingo will likely slot in behind at least CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert on Dallas' depth chart at receiver, but he could push 2023 seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks for the No. 3 role.