Mingo (ankle/foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

It will be the second game that Mingo will miss while recovering from foot and ankle injuries, which have prevented him from practicing over the last two weeks, and his next chance to suit up is Week 12 against the Eagles on Thanksgiving Day. In Mingo's absence, KaVontae Turpin and Camden Brown will be the Cowboys' rotational options at wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy.