Mingo (knee) didn't practice Thursday.

After having his 21-day evaluation window opened Oct. 1, Mingo turned in a trio of limited practices last week, then upgraded to full participation Wednesday. He's regressed to no activity just one day later, though it's unclear if Mingo's absence Thursday was the result of a setback in his recovery from a PCL sprain in his right knee or simply a pre-planned maintenance day. Whatever the case, Mingo will likely need to get back on the practice field in some capacity Friday in order for the Cowboys to consider activating him from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game at Carolina.