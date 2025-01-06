Mingo caught both his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.

It's the first time in eight games for the Cowboys that Mingo caught multiple passes. A second-round pick of the Panthers in 2023, The Ole Miss product has struggled in the NFL so far, and he managed just a 17-167-0 line on 42 targets as a sophomore over 17 appearances between Carolina and Dallas. Even on an affordable rookie contract, there's little reason to think Mingo will have a significant role in the Cowboys' passing game in 2025.