Mingo did not practice Wednesday due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Wednesday was the first time this week that Mingo popped up on the injury report, which casts uncertainty over his status for Thursday Night Football. He's seen just three targets through four regular-season games, but if Mingo isn't cleared to play, then undrafted rookie Camden Brown would be in line to be on the active gameday roster for the first time this season, with Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin both in the mix for a slight increase in offensive snaps.