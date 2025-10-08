Mingo (knee), who remains on IR, was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Mingo had his 21-day practice window opened last Wednesday and logged a trio of limited practices before being ruled out for Week 5, but he's now practicing without restrictions. That seemingly sets the stage for Mingo to be activated from IR ahead of Sunday's road game against the Panthers and make his regular-season debut. With CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and KaVontae Turpin (foot) both candidates to miss Week 6, Mingo's return would provide the Cowboys with needed depth at the wide receiver position.