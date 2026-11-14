Mingo (ankle/foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Mingo was held out of practice all week while recovering from foot and ankle injuries that he picked up during the Cowboys' 27-23 win over the Colts in Week 9. In his absence, KaVontae Turpin -- who is returning from a three-game absence due to a rib injury -- and Camden Brown are both in line for a slight uptick in offensive snaps. Mingo's next chance to play is Week 11 against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 22.