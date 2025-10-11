Mingo (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Mingo was not on the field for practice Thursday or Friday, and the third-year wideout will not make his 2025 regular-season debut against the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. Mingo will remain on injured reserve for at least one more week, and his next chance to play will be Week 7 against the Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 19.