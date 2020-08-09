Johnson has been activated from the Cowboys' reserve/COVID-19 list.
Johnson, who spent last season on IR with an arm/shoulder issue, will now look to build off the momentum he built last summer prior to his injury. The 6-foot, 192-pounder is among the players looking to secure a depth wideout role with Dallas behind roster locks Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jon'Vea Johnson: Diagnosed with COVID-19•
-
Cowboys' Jon'Vea Johnson: Lands on reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Cowboys' Jon'Vea Johnson: Looking to build on rookie flashes•
-
Cowboys' Jon'Vea Johnson: Placed on IR•
-
Cowboys' Jon'Vea Johnson: Exits with shoulder injury•
-
Cowboys' Jon'Vea Johnson: Trouble with drops in preseason•