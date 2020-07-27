It has been confirmed that Johnson does indeed have COVID-19, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Johnson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, but it was unclear if he officially had it or had just been in contact with somebody infected. Now that the illness has been confirmed, the second-year pass catcher will need to self-quarantine and subsequently test negative before being able to return to the field. He showed some nice flashes during the 2019 preseason before a shoulder injury prematurely ended his rookie campaign.