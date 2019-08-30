Johnson sustained a shoulder injury in Thursday's preseason matchup with Tampa Bay and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's unclear how long after Thursday that Johnson will be sidelined with the injury. The injury certainly doesn't come at a good time, as the undrafted rookie out of Toledo tries to battle for a roster spot despite dropping three passes between the Cowboys' second and third preseason games and seemingly falling behind a bit in the depth chart.