Johnson signed a contract with the Cowboys on Monday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Johnson will join the Cowboys' reserves/future list for the 2021 season after spending time on the practice squad. The receiver last looked hopeful during the 2019 preseason before injuring his shoulder. Johnson will hopefully play a depth wideout role during his 2021-season debut.
