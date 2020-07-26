The Cowboys placed Johnson (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The move doesn't necessarily indicate that Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, as players who have had contact with another individual who tested positive are also automatically placed on the temporary IR category. When he receives medical clearance to return to practice, Johnson will work to build on the impressive preseason he enjoyed last August, before a shoulder injury prematurely ended his rookie campaign.
