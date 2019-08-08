Johnson has seen reps with the first-team offense in the absence of Amari Cooper (heel) and been tried out as a punt returner, so the undrafted free agent appears to be a serious candidate to win a spot on the Cowboys' 53-man roster, John Owning of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Johnson has had some issues with drops during camp, but the Toledo product has flashed his field-stretching speed on multiple occasions and also shown the ability to get open on shorter routes. Even if he makes the Week 1 roster, Johnson would need injuries ahead of him on the WR depth chart to make a fantasy impact this season, but the Cowboys may have unearthed another UDFA gem to polish.