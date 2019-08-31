Cowboys' Jon'Vea Johnson: Placed on IR
The Cowboys placed Johnson (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Johnson suffered the injury in the team's preseason finale. The undrafted free agent made a big impression during camp and had a legit shot at landing on the final 53-man roster before injuring his shoulder. Unfortunately, his season has come to a premature end he and Dallas reach an injury settlement once his health allows a return.
