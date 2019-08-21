Johnson has dropped three passes through two preseason games, and he appears to have fallen behind more experienced wide receivers like Devin Smith on the depth chart, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The undrafted rookie free agent out of Toledo had some big days in training camp where his speed and route-running stood out, but if Johnson can't hang onto the ball when it matters, his athleticism won't help him much. He remains a long shot to make the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster, but he could be ticketed for the practice squad if the team feels his issues are correctable.