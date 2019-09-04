Chunn (ribs) didn't have an injury designation for Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Chunn was released from the team on cut-down day, but he was re-signed on Monday as the Cowboys feared Ezekiel Elliott wouldn't return for Week 1. Elliott signed Wednesday and will be ready to play Sunday versus the Giants, meaning a now-healthy Jordan Chunn will have virtually no fantasy value going forward.

