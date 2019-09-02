Chunn (ribs) re-signed with the Cowboys on Monday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The signing implies some level of concern about Ezekiel Elliott's availability for Week 1 against the Giants. It also suggests Chunn should be ready to play, despite injuring his ribs in the Cowboys' preseason finale. Regardless of Elliott's status, Chunn is stuck behind Tony Pollard and Alfred Morris in the backfield.

