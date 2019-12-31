Play

Chunn signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys on Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Chunn spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Cowboys' practice squad. He spent one game on the active roster but only played on special teams. With a full offseason in Dallas, the Troy-product will look to land a spot on the 53-man roster next season.

More News

