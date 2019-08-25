Chunn carried the ball seven times for 25 yards and caught both of his targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason win over the Texans.

The second-year back out of Troy spent all of 2018 on the practice squad, and Chunn showed why the Cowboys have kept him around with an impressive 12-yard TD catch in the third quarter Saturday. If Ezekiel Elliott's holdout extends into the regular season, there could be an opening for a third RB behind Tony Pollard and Alfred Morris on the initial 53-man roster, but Chunn would still have to beat out seventh-round pick Mike Weber, as well as the athletic Darius Jackson, to claim it.