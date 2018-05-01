Cowboys' Jordan Chunn: Signs with Dallas as UDFA

Chunn signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

The Troy product set the school record for rushing touchdowns in his career, and Chunn also showed some aptitude as a receiver, catching 58 passes in his final two seasons in the Sun Belt Conference. His lack of top-end speed and ball security issues kept him out of the draft, but his rounded skill set should allow him to compete for a depth spot behind Ezekiel Elliott in camp.