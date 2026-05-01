The Cowboys signed Hudson as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Hudson only started 13 games in his college career, with nine of them coming in his final season at SMU after being a depth option for two years. The wide receiver ended 2025 with 61 receptions for 766 yards and six touchdowns. Hudson plays quick and agile, and has improved with every college season. If the Cowboys' coaching staff can drill him to rely more on technique than athletic ability, he could be a valuable part of the Cowboys' depth at wide receiver.