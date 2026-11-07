The Cowboys elevated Hudson from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Hudson will make his NFL debut if he gets into Sunday's game against the Colts. The SMU product latched on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in May. Hudson is unlikely to see much action versus Indianapolis, and whether he logs any offensive snaps at all could depend upon whether fellow wideout George Pickens (questionable, hamstring) is able to play.