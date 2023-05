Barbon has agreed to a contract with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

Barbon will get an opportunity to make an impression with Dallas during offseason activities and training camp. The Temple product recorded 918 yards and two touchdowns on 72 receptions during his senior season in 2022. He will have an uphill battle to make it on the team's final 53-man roster, as he is among 14 wide receivers on their current depth chart.