The Cowboys selected Ball in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 138th overall.

A Marshall product by way of Florida State, Ball is a massive presence at 6-foot-7 and 308 pounds with 35.0-inch arms. Ball is viewed as a bit of a project and his size can work against him at times with defenders being able to get under his pads, while his anchor has some questions as well. Still, the Cowboys needed to add depth at tackle and Ball won't need to be rushed onto the field if Tyron Smith and La'el Collins stay healthy.