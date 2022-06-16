Ball has been participating in practice of late, David Helman of the team's official site reports.

Ball missed the entirety of his rookie season with the Cowboys after being placed on the injured reserve list with an ankle injury in early September of 2021. Though the fourth-round pick was designated to return to practice in December, he never managed to make his NFL debut. Now that he's past his ankle issue, he'll look to establish himself as a potential swing tackle heading into the 2022 regular season.