Ball, who left Saturday's 31-16 preseason win over the Raiders, is set to miss two months after an MRI revealed a soft tissue injury in the hip/groin area, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ball left during the opening drive of Saturday's game after the injury prevented him from anchoring in pass protection. Ball has been competing for a depth spot on the Cowboys' offensive line and this injury is a big setback for him.