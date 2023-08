Ball (hip) is questionable to return to Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The 2021 fourth-round pick is battling for a spot on the Cowboys' active roster ahead of the coming season and this injury does not help his case. Ball missed his entire rookie year with an ankle injury and appeared in 13 games (zero starts) last season for Dallas. The severity of the 25-year-old's injury is unknown for the time being.