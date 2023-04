Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Ball will work more at guard this offseason after beginning his NFL career at tackle, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ball missed his entire rookie season due to an ankle injury, but he was healthy during the 2022 campaign and operated as a swing tackle. However, with Dallas losing offensive guard depth this offseason, Ball will move to a new position and get a chance to compete for a starting role in 2023.