Butler (knee) was activated off the active/PUP list Saturday and remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Butler posted his first full participation Friday since returning to practice on Dec. 17, but remains questionable for Week 18 versus the Giants. The 29-year-old has yet to play this season but accounted for 21 total tackles and five pass breakups through five games in 2024. If he's available, Butler could have increased reps in the season finale, alongside Caelen Carson and Shavon Revel.