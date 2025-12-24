Butler (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Commanders, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The Michigan State product returned to practice on Dec. 17 but will remain on the injured reserve list through Week 17. Butler has yet to play this season after posting 21 total tackles and five passes defensed across five contests in 2024. While he remains sidelined Thursday, Trevon Diggs and Caelen Carson (hamstring, questionable) will likely start as the Cowboys' top outside cornerbacks.