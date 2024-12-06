Butler tore his ACL in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 27-20 win over the Giants in Week 13, Randy Gurzi of SI.com reports.

Both Butler and Juanyeh Thomas suffered knee injuries in the fourth quarter of the game. While Thomas was diagnosed with a meniscus injury and has a return timeline of 2-to-3 weeks, the prognosis for Butler was worse, as it was confirmed after the game that he tore his ACL that will require surgery. It's a tough blow for Butler, who had emerged as a key piece in the Cowboys' secondary and filled in admirably at outside corner while Trevon Diggs was recovering from a groin injury. Butler will eventually be placed on injured reserve, and he'll end his 2024 campaign with 21 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and five pass defenses across five regular-season games.