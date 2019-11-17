Play

Jones was promoted to the Cowboys' 53-man roster Saturday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jones landed on the Cowboys' practice squad after being waived by the Packers in late August, and he'll now get a chance on the active roster. The 2017 second-round pick provides depth at safety while Jeff Heath (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game at Detroit.

