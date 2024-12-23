Lewis (elbow) is active for Sunday night's matchup with the Buccaneers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The slot cornerback practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week after suffering the injury last Sunday against the Panthers. Lewis has played on more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the last seven games he's played in. He has 55 tackles (31 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on the year.
