Lewis recorded a career-high 59 tackles (40 solo) and added two sacks, two passes defended and one fumble recovery in 15 games during 2020.

An ankle injury kept him on the sidelines in Week 1, but otherwise Lewis was able to provide some stability for a poor Dallas secondary. The fourth-year corner has topped 50 tackles three times and collected six sacks over the last two seasons, giving him some IDP utility in deep formats, but with a new defensive coordinator coming aboard in Dan Quinn, it's not clear whether the Cowboys will make re-signing the unrestricted free agent a priority this offseason.