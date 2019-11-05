Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Caps win with first career TD
Lewis scooped up a Daniel Jones fumble and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown in Monday's win over the Giants.
The score was the first of Lewis' career, and he also added a season-high six tackles to his ledger for the night. The third-year player remains behind Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie on the depth chart, limiting his IDP upside, but Lewis is having a strong season as a slot corner/nickelback, recording 19 tackles with a sack and an INT through eight games while allowing a paltry 38.0 QB rating on eight attempts in his direction.
