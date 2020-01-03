Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Career-high four sacks in 2019
Lewis wrapped up the 2019 season with 51 tackles (38 solo) including four sacks, two interceptions on six passes defended, and a fumble return for a touchdown.
The third-year corner solidified his spot as the Cowboys' top slot option, recording career highs in sacks and INTs as well as his first visit to the end zone. His 73.8 QB rating allowed on 47 pass attempts in his direction wasn't bad either, and with Byron Jones headed to free agency in the offseason, Lewis could become a key figure in the Dallas secondary in 2020.
