Lewis (foot) might avoid the PUP list to begin the regular season, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The slot cornerback suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 7 last year and missed the rest of the season, but he's made good progress in his recovery and appears ready to begin practicing. If Lewis does end up on the PUP list when Dallas sets its initial 53-man roster, he would be required to miss the first four games of the season. The 27-year-old may not be guaranteed a significant role when he does return, however, as DaRon Bland emerged as a ballhawk in Lewis' absence last season and the Cowboys signed Stephon Gilmore in the offseason to bolster their secondary.