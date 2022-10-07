Lewis (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Patrik Walker of the team's official site reports.

Lewis injured his hamstring during pregame warmups ahead of Week 4 and was unable to play in the contest. He remained sidelined for Wednesday's practice but logged back-to-back limited sessions Thursday and Friday, giving himself a chance to suit up in Week 5. However, if Lewis is ruled out, look for rookie fifth-round pick Daron Bland to operate as Dallas' nickel cornerback for a second consecutive contest.