Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Doesn't play Sunday
Lewis (hamstring) was inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jori Epstein of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Lewis has been out with the hamstring injury for majority of training camp, but he was questionable for Sunday after practicing in a limited fashion this past week. Lewis should be seen as day-to-day heading into Week 2.
