Lewis finished the 2024 season with a career-best 71 tackles (39 solo), including 1.0 sacks, eight pass breakups, including an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery across 16 games.
The slot cornerback also started 13 of those 16 games after only starting eight in 2023 and missing the majority of 2022 with a Lisfranc injury. Lewis, a 2017 third-round pick of the Cowboys, signed a one-year, $2.83-million contract with the only NFL team he's ever known last offseason, and he'll likely be a part of some team's plans for 2025 after establishing himself again this past year.
