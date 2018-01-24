Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Finishes strong in rookie season
Lewis collected 54 tackles and 10 passes defended, including an interception, in 15 games in 2017.
The third round pick has worked his way into the starting lineup by the end of the season and made some big plays, although he also got burned a few times, something that isn't surprising for a first-year cornerback. Lewis figured to be a big part of a young and improving Cowboys secondary in 2018, although his IDP value will likely be limited.
