Lewis (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Commanders, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lewis exited after sustaining a groin injury during the first quarter against Washington. With the 27-year-old sidelined for the time being, C.J. Goodwin and Kelvin Joseph will step up as the Cowboys' next best options at nickel corner.
