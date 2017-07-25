Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Found not guilty in court Tuesday
Lewis was found not guilty of misdemeanor domestic violence Tuesday, The Dallas Morning News reports.
The trial followed an incident with Lewis' girlfriend from March 15. With a decision made on the matter, he'll now report to Cowboys training camp, which kicked off Saturday. After his selection in the third round of the 2017 draft, he'll be competing with Anthony Brown and fellow rookie Chidobe Awuzie, among others, for snaps at cornerback.
