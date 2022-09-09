site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cowboys-jourdan-lewis-full-participant-in-walkthrough | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Full participant in walkthrough
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lewis (hamstring) was listed as a full participant in Friday's walkthrough, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Lewis suffered a hamstring injury in mid-August, but his Friday injury report listing signals that he should be a go Week 1 against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 19 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 24 min read