Lewis is expected to retain a starting role at cornerback following the Cowboys' release of Nolan Carroll (concussion) on Wednesday, Conor Orr of NFL Network reports.

Carroll struggled in training camp and hadn't been performing well prior to sustaining a concussion in Week 2, with the head injury preventing him from taking the field ever since. Thus, it made sense for Dallas to cut dies with Carroll and the two years remaining on his contract, and Lewis' strong performance thus far only made that decision easier. The rookie out of Michigan has arguably been the Cowboys' best cornerback, averaging 5.5 tackles and 1.3 pass breakups per game, with his best performance coming against the Packers and two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers last Sunday. In the Cowboys' loss, Lewis recorded seven total tackles and defensed three passes. While he isn't quite on the IDP radar at this juncture, Lewis' stock is certainly on the rise, making him someone to keep an eye on for the future.