Head coach Mike McCarthy said Lewis (ankle) isn't expected to practice this week, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lewis twisted his ankle Thursday and will need a bit of time before getting back in action. An ankle twist isn't typically worrisome, but Lewis' timetable is cause for concern just three weeks from the season opener. The soon-to-be 25-year-old cornerback averaged 37.5 defensive snaps per game in 2019 and is poised for a similar, if not increased, workload once he's healthy.